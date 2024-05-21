Saraya is considered to be a pioneer in the women’s pro wrestling industry, and there have been a lot of complaints over the fact that she hasn’t wrestled in the ring over the past few months. Despite her absence, she has ensured that fans take notice of her of her ongoing activities but wrestling is the prior capacity that the fans would love to see her in.

That being said, Saraya is set to make her in-ring return after a long time which also brings in a possible conspiracy theory against her. On the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, she will team up with her Outcasts partner Harley Cameron to compete against the team of AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and her tag partner Mariah May.

This episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, and will provide the last buildup before the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 26. The inclusion of Saraya on the match card has definitely garnered tons of attention from the fans. But the star herself pointed out something else on social media.

A fan took to Twitter and claimed that Saraya is mostly competing in tag team matches as a way to hide her ring rust. The former AEW Women’s Champion responded to the fan by saying that there’s always a conspiracy about her wrestling capacity, whether she’s on a hiatus or the kind of match she is competing in,

”I love that there’s always a conspiracy theory as to why I haven’t been wrestling or what kinda match I’m in when I do wrestle. 😂 Anyways. Thanks for the follow bud.”

Wait… I’m not a barricade princess this Wednesday?!? https://t.co/hfiFWmScOg — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 19, 2024

Saraya is returning to action after three long months

With this week’s AEW Dynamite, Saraya will feature in her first in-ring appearance in over three months. In her final match before this ongoing in-ring hiatus, she teamed with Ruby Soho to take on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the February 7 edition of AEW Rampage to come up short.

That match ended on a further sour note for Saraya as Ruby Soho left her in the ring and her their association with The Outcasts in light of what the former was plotting against her for weeks to separate her from Angelo Parker.