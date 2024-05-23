Following this weekend’s Double or Nothing, AEW will host its next pay-per-view in the form of Forbidden Door 2024 which will be a joint venture with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Getting talents from two separate promotions ensures some dream matches on the card while world championships from both companies are also expected to be on the line.

That being said, the challenger for the next AEW World Championship match following Double or Nothing will be decided in a casino gauntlet match on the May 29 episode of Dynamite. AEW revealed during this week’s episode that a gauntlet featuring several competitors will be held next Wednesday, with the winner being awarded a World title shot at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

At this point, Swerve Strickland is the AEW World Champion and will defend his title this Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas against Christian Cage. Swerve has been the champion since defeating Samoa Joe for the belt at the Dynasty PPV in April.

Since then, he had gone through one successful defense with the title by beating Claudio Castagnoli on the April 27 Collision episode. As he prepares his next challenger given another title defense at Double or Nothing, no participants for the Forbidden Door 2024 casino gauntlet have been announced for next week.

The Forbidden Door 2024 PPV date and place already confirmed earlier

As confirmed earlier, The UBS Arena in Long Island, New York will host the Forbidden Door 2024 PPV event on Sunday, June 30. The United Center in Chicago hosted the inaugural show in 2022, while Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena hosted the 2023 edition. This year will mark the joint venture’s third installment to make the fans excited about some mouth-watering lineups.

While nothing much about Forbidden Door 2024 is going on AEW TV, Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and noted that discussions are on regarding a potential IWGP Heavyweight Title rematch between Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito at the coming show,

“There was some talk of Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door challenging Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight title.”