An unlikely matchup has been announced to close out the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2025 event set for this weekend. The main event bout for the Sunday night show has become official, coming out of the latest weekly Dynamite episode as it was announced that the former AEW World Champion Hangman Page will take on Will Ospreay in this match.

The match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 also marks the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament for this year’s edition, with the winner moving on to challenge for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW All In Texas on July 12th. It also marks the first-ever singles match between the two on AEW programming.

Page and Ospreay featured in a confrontation segment on the go-home edition of Dynamite for AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Ospreay noted in this segment that he wanted to go on last and was confident in following other matches like Anarchy in the Arena or any of the other great wrestling matches scheduled on the show. The two also shared a beer in respect to close the segment, after which the main event bout for the PPV was confirmed.

With Page and Ospreay coming after the AEW world title, the champion will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in the Anarchy in the Arena match. It will be Jon Moxley’s team going up against Swerve Strickland’s team. Page defeated Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher to advance to the final of the Owen Hart Cup, while Ospreay overcame Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita to advance.

Another latest match to be booked for AEW Double or Nothing 2025 would be contested over the AEW Continental Championship. During Wednesday’s Dynamite, it was made official that reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. The two have traded barbs against each other for the build-up to the Anarchy in the Arena match in recent weeks.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, May 25, live at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The currently confirmed match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Death Riders, The Elite, & Gabe Kidd vs. Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Willow Nightingale

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page (Main Event of AEW Double or Nothing 2025)

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes

– AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– Stretcher match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

– FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia