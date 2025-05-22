The biggest event of the summer, WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event, is almost two months away in the calendar with speculations on for what could be planned for the show. Given the latest updates all the top names of the WWE have been booked to perform on the two-night special event, including an absentee from WWE programming, Roman Reigns.

Previously, a feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk was teased last year, with the rumors claiming that they might lock horns at Wrestlemania. They did feud on the road to the 41st edition of the Show of Shows, but Seth Rollins was also involved to make the bout a triple threat. Now, the speculations are back about that singles match being planned for WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, though, WWE Universe shouldn’t expect this match to become a reality, for the time being. Per the source, a singles match between Reigns and Punk won’t be happening anytime soon, especially not at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Here’s what they had to offer regarding this match,

“Punk and Roman, again, it’s a possibility (in the future). I think they’re probably going to stay away from each other come SummerSlam, they’re both babyface at the moment.”

Roman Reigns’ Possible Role Revealed In Street Fighter Movie With Jason Momoa

Roman Reigns possibly returning before WWE Summerslam 2025

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE programming on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 episode, where he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins after being betrayed by Paul Heyman on the night of Wrestlemania 41. He’s being inserted into the official poster of WWE Summerslam 2025, hinting at a return to WWE programming on or before the PLE.

On the other hand, Punk will team up with Sami Zayn to take on Rollins & Breakker on Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. There is also a rumor claiming that Punk might receive Reigns to be his teammate against Rollins & Breakker at a future premium live event which could end up being WWE Summerslam 2025.

As confirmed earlier, WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B being the host of this first-ever two-night summer spectacle.