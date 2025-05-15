Toni Storm’s winning spree in title eliminator matches has come to an end on Dynamite, thus setting up a new title match on AEW Double or Nothing 2025 set for later this month. Coming out of AEW’s flagship show, The Timeless talent now has a new challenger crowned for her title against whom she would defend it at the annual event.

In one of the main events of the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network, Mina Shirakawa defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm, Skye Blue, & AZM in a Fatal-4-Way Match. After the win, it was officially announced that Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship will go down at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

Before securing the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 title match opportunity, the last official appearance in AEW for Shirakawa came at the Winter is Coming edition in December 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship. She is also coming off a three-way match where AZM won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at last Friday’s Resurgence pay-per-view.

Storm vs. Shirakawa won’t be a first-time bout at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 as these two have previously battled for Storm’s title, dating back to June 2024’s Forbidden Door. Shirakawa was still a member of the Stardom roster back then, but now she’s become a full-time AEW roster member. The Japanese talent was also part of the Toni Storm vs. Mariah May storyline that took place over last year’s summer.

Also, Jon Moxley (c) defeated Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match to retain the AEW World Championship with help from NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd in the main event of Dynamite, after which a huge brawl broke out in the ring. It was during the segment that Swerve Strickland issued a challenge for The Death Riders, The Elite, & Gabe Kidd to face him, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 but this match has yet to be officially announced.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, May 25, live at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The currently confirmed match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Death Riders, The Elite, & Gabe Kidd vs. Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Willow Nightingale

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page

– Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter