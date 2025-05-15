By joining All Elite Wrestling in late 2023, Mariah May started building her fandom in the United States pro-wrestling circuit. Being involved in a solid feud with veteran Toni Storm also helped build her own legacy in the circuit, which might now drag her to the pinnacle of sports entertainment in the WWE in the coming days. Meanwhile, she’s clarified rumors about her dating life on social media.

On the night of May 14, 2025, Mariah May took to Twitter to address buzz on social media that she was dating a much younger AEW talent. A fan tweeted, “people thinking mariah is dating nick when that boy is freshly 19 years old have some couth,” sparking rumors that her personal life could be linked to AEW male roster member Nick Wayne.

Mariah May fired back with, “I only like hot women that are older than me.” While she never directly name Nick Wayne, many believe the tweet was targeted to shut down speculation that she was involved with the 19-year-old AEW star. Wayne has been a regular feature on AEW programming, as of late but the tweet made it clear that the former women’s champion in AEW is not interested in younger men.

Rather, Mariah May’s tweet could have some kayfabe connection to it given her partnerships on television with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. She kissed both these women on television and in one instance, the trio also shared a together kissing segment after Storm defeated Mina for the AEW Women’s World Title at last year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Mariah May possibly becoming a free agent in the 2025 summer

That being said, AEW helped Mariah May establish her name in the US circuit. But that doesn’t guarantee that she will be staying with the company for years to come. Rather, chances are bright that she might become a free agent in a few months. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that a number of staff, wrestlers, and others in the AEW believe that the former women’s champion in the company is on a contract year.

As Sapp had listened from these sources, the belief is that Mariah May’s deal with the AEW is up in the summer and there have been massive interest within the WWE to take her under its banner. This could be the reason that she didn’t re-sign with the AEW when a new deal was offered in early 2025.