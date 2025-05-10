After almost having a year-long title run, Mercedes Mone finally dropped the Strong Women’s Championship during last night’s NJPW Special event named Resurgence.

Coming out of the 2025 edition of the NJPW Resurgence event, AZM is the new champion, defeating Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa in the main event of the show in a three-way match. The finish saw Shirakawa throwing the former champion out of the ring as AZM gained the advantage and attempted several pinfall attempts.

In one of those attempts, she succeeded in pinning Shirakawa to win the match and the title, ending the earlier run. However, it should be noted that the former champion was neither pinned nor submitted in the match, which keeps her winning streak intact in title matches.

After the match was over at Resurgence, a shocked Mercedes Mone quickly gathered her anger on Shirakawa, blaming her for the title loss. The two argued with Shirakawa being shoved down to the match, but the ex-champion eventually had to flee out of the ring as Shirakawa chased her to the back. In the ring, AZM stayed for her title win celebration, and she closed the show by saying she was very happy, declaring that it was now “AZM time.”

Mercedes Mone still remains a multi-promotion champion after Resurgence

For the time being, Mercedes Mone remains the AEW TBS Champion and the Undisputed British Women’s Champion for RevPro promotion. She is already scheduled to face Jamie Hayter at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month, which will determine Toni Storm’s new challenger for the AEW Women’s Championship for July’s All In PPV.

Apart from capturing the TBS Title, Mercedes Mone also won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in a Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door in June 2024. Plus, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (already clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship), making her a four-title-holder in AEW.

Given Mercedes Mone’s winning streak being intact on AEW programming, we can assume that she’s almost guaranteed to continue with it at Double or Nothing, which would further take her to the AEW women’s world title picture.