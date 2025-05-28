Tonight on AEW Dynamite, we’ll hear from Adam “Hangman” Page following his comeback to the world title scenario. AEW President, Tony Khan announced on social media that the new number-one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship will appear on the show set in El Paso, Texas.

“He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN, now we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!,” Khan wrote in his statement on social media.

In the main event of Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Page defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. This win booked him for a future championship match against Jon Moxley at All In on July 12. Thus, chances are high that Mox and Co. would meet Page in the ring on AEW Dynamite.

Mariah May Claims To Be In “A Vacation” Amid 2025 Hiatus From AEW

TOMORROW! Wednesday, 5/28

El Paso, TX

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN,

now we’ll hear from

Hangman Adam Page live on

Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/qXvtq9w0lu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2025

It was also announced that Mercedes Mone will meet face-to-face with Toni Storm in another major attraction for AEW Dynamite. In a Forbidden Door 2024 rematch in Phoenix at Double or Nothing, “Timeless” Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against the newest member of the AEW women’s division, Mina Shirakawa.

On the flip side, Mercedes Mone kept her winning streak intact on AEW programming by defeating Jamie Hayter to become the winner of the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament at Double or Nothing. Thus, the biggest women’s division match from the All Elite Wrestling roster, Storm vs. Mone, was set up at All In Texas. On AEW Dynamite, they’d meet face-to-face for the very first time.

TOMORROW

El Paso, TX

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mercedes Moné Meets

Timeless Toni Storm After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QyUkfojiml — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025

The only match confirmed for this week’s AEW Dynamite will witness Josh Alexander facing Brody King in a qualifier match, where the winner advances to AEW Fyter Fest to face Kenny Omega in a four-way match for the International Championship.

AEW Dynamite May 28 episode match card

AEW Dynamite May 28 episode takes place at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, bringing all the fallouts from the annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, with the currently confirmed match card for the show going as follows,

– AEW International title qualifier: Josh Alexander vs. Brody King

– Mercedes Mone & Toni Storm face-to-face

– We’ll hear from Hangman Page