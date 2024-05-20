The latest coming episode of AEW Dynamite will serve as the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite for the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV event. In one of the headliners of the show, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland will face Nick Wayne in a singles contest.

This comes just ahead of the World Title defense against Christian Cage at this Sunday’s PPV. The duo has a previous history with one another, as it was Strickland who left Wayne in a spot filled with blood inside his father’s gym, last year.

Hook will compete against Katsuyori Shibata and Bryan Keith on AEW Dynamite to determine the next challenger for Chris Jericho’s FTW Championship. The former champion is desperate to have the title back, but Jericho told Hook last Wednesday that he would need to prove himself.

Hook was the first to qualify for this contender’s match by defeating Johnny TV. Shibata then entered the ring and won his match against Rocky Romero to qualify. Keith was the last to qualify after he secured a quick win over Boulder with the diamond dust.

Kyle O’Reilly will get a chance to seek vengeance on Malakai Black in a one-on-one capacity on AEW Dynamite before Black challenges Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing in a barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT Championship. Last week, Copeland was laid out by the House of Black while Kyle wanted to make the save for Copeland but he suffered a beatdown, too.

Bryan Danielson is scheduled for an interesting match on AEW Dynamite as he will face the largest opponent in Satnam Singh in his career in this company. On Collision, FTR was attacked by The Righteous & Lance Archer. Danielson then declared to be on AEW’s flagship show after which on Rampage, Sonjay Dutt revealed that Danielson would face Singh.

AEW Dynamite May 22 episode match card

The May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, and as noted above, it will be the final episode before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 26. The confirmed match card for this episode is given below,

– Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

– Three-way number-one contender’s match for FTW championship: Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith

– Roderick Strong & Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay

– Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

– Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

– Bullet Club Gold in a promo session

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

– Preview for Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing

– Jon Moxley will be present on AEW Dynamite