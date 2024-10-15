Adam Cole will be there on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite after showing up on TV during the bygone WrestleDream PPV show, last weekend. Via a social media announcement, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that the previously injured superstar will return onboard from a hiatus that’s been ongoing over the past several months.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 marked the first time that Cole appeared on TV and looked fully healed. He suffered a severe ankle break at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September 2023. At Worlds End in December 2023, he further introduced himself to be the Devil character targeting the-then babyface MJF character while re-introducing the Undisputed Kingdom faction.

However, the character dynamic will be changed as he returns on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite as Cole is functioning as a babyface while MJF has been a heel since his last appearance on TV. At WrestleDream, MJF attacked Daniel Garcia but his attempt to severely injure him was fended off by the returning Cole.

It has also been announced on social media that Shelton Benjamin will make his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday, taking on Lio Rush who’s just re-signed with All Elite Wrestling. Since appearing on AEW TV, Benjamin has been acting to be an ally for MVP.

It was further announced that Jay White would be taking on Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite. Additionally, a graphic was put up highlighting Jon Moxley’s AEW World title win at WrestleDream. While the new champion’s appearance wasn’t officially announced, the released graphic on social media reads the following, “Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion. Nobody is safe.”

As announced during WrestleDream 2024, Mercedes Mone will also face Queen Aminata in a singles encounter on AEW Dynamite with her TBS Championship on the line after the two had a backstage confrontation on the bygone PPV.

AEW Dynamite October 16 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 16 episode takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

– Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

– Jay White vs. Christian Cage

– Adam Cole returns

– Jon Moxley returns as the AEW World Champion