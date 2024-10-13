Mercedes Mone has been booked for her next title defense for the TBS Championship on this coming episode of AEW Dynamite. She wasn’t present on the match card of the latest bygone WrestleDream PPV show in Washington, last night but a backstage segment set up the upcoming title match for the dual champion.

As announced during WrestleDream 2024 PPV edition, Mercedes Mone will face Queen Aminata in a singles encounter on AEW Dynamite with the TBS Championship on the line. The two had a backstage altercation during the Zero Hour pre-show segment of the PPV where Aminata confronted Mone and her ally Kamille.

The two were behaving rudely to one of the backstage personnel of All Elite Wrestling. In response, Aminata told Mone that she didn’t care who Mone was but there was no need for Mone to act harshly as she did. Mone responded by saying that she didn’t even know who Aminata was and she was further told to get out of her face.

Most recently, Mone defended both the TBS and New Japan Strong titles at AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday by defeating Emi Sakura. Kris Statlander confronted Mone about wanting a TBS Championship match to tease a new rivalry.

Kris also blamed Mone for making Willow Nightingale obsessed with the TBS Championship so much that ultimately ended their friendship. Nightingale earned a championship shot at the women’s world championship held by Mariah May at WrestleDream but she failed to seize the opportunity as May picked up a clean pinfall win on last night’s PPV.

AEW Dynamite: Queen Aminata had a failed attempt at winning women’s world title

As for Aminata, she challenged the women’s world champion Mariah May on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago to come up short. Aminata has also recently been feuding with Serena Deeb as she made the save for Britt Baker when Deeb attacked her following a recent match. It will be a tough test for Aminata when she goes up against a veteran like May with Kamille being at ringside for the backup.

AEW Dynamite returns to its usual slot of Wednesday night on October 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California after a one-off Title Tuesday episode, last week. Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship is the only match announced for the show.