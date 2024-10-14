Mariah May is enjoying the best phase of her entire professional wrestling career, right now in All Elite Wrestling. Being the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, she has been able to grab enough attention toward herself from the fans with her heel antics be it on TV or social media.

There were initial criticisms regarding her wrestling skills but consecutive wins and title defenses have put those to rest for the time being. Most recently, Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show and there could be a scarcity of names while finding her new opponent.

Mariah May Adviced AEW WrestleDream 2024 Opponent To “Manifest Enough Mercy”

At the post-AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Mariah May was asked who she plans on facing next for the top title. She addressed Dr. Britt Baker’s illness before mentioning how she wasn’t ready to face The Glamor in the first place. As such, the reigning champion is tired of the current set of challengers that could be coming after the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“I line them up, I’m ready to shoot them down. I’ve really beaten everybody. Britt Baker went out and got strep throat so she didn’t have to wrestle me. Schiavone, who should I wrestle? I’m bored,” boasted Mariah May showcasing her heel TV personality. (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

WWE Raw: Kiana James Undergoes Enhancement Surgery Amid 2024 Hiatus

Mariah May expected to feature in a rematch with Toni Storm

Since turning on her mentor Toni Storm back in July of this year, Mariah May has become the biggest villain of the AEW women’s division. To grow the intensity of her on-screen character, she even dons the same shtick while appearing in interviews and there had been an instance where she slapped her mother at All In PPV.

It was the same night when Mariah May went on to capture the AEW Women’s Championship from Toni Storm at the grand show that went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Since then, the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been kept off AEW TV to recuperate from the big loss. Fans are hopeful that she will make an eventual comeback to claim her rematch against her former protégé.

In the meantime, Mariah May will continue to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship. There’s no confirmed update available on her next opponent after she defeated Willow Nightingale at the WrestleDream 2024 PPV show.