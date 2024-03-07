AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For March 13 Big Business Episode

AEW Dynamite is only a week away from presenting its freshest and one of the most anticipated editions titled Big Business. As previously announced by the head honcho of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, this show will change the course of the company amid a big incoming in reserve for the women’s division. Plus, now a big title match has also been announced for the show.

Swerve Strickland kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and stated he felt the fans were really behind him for the first time ever at Revolution but they were all let down after he failed to win the world title at the PPV. Swerve promised to become an AEW World Champion in the future before putting Samoa Joe on notice.

AEW Dynamite: Kazuchika Okada Joins All Elite Wrestling On March 6 Episode

Joe then came out and Swerve was quick to challenge him to a World Title match right there. This led to the Undisputed Kingdom coming out on AEW Dynamite. The leader of the group Adam Cole said that no one will care about Swerve in 6 months. Cole said that the current number-one contender Wardlow will become the next AEW World Champion and then will hand the title to its rightful owner, that’s Cole.

Sting Reveals Future Plans After Retirement At AEW Revolution 2024

Then in the opening contest of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defeated ROH Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven. Swerve picked up the win for his team in this match after which Wardlow came out. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Swerve to punish Swerve for a bit afterward.

All Elite Wrestling then announced that Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship will go down on next week’s Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Big Business episode match card

The special Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite is set for Wednesday, March 13 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is expected to feature the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, and it will air in its usual 8 PM Eastern time slot on TBS. The current match card for the show is given below:

Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut is expected

AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Street Fight: Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Willow Nightingale vs. Riho