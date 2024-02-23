AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Headed To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly planning for multiple huge shows, this year and the first one of those could be Forbidden Door 2024. As the Tony Khan-owned company is ready to make a statement and possibly try to counter WWE’s great going, they intended to host three stadium shows, shortly.

Andrew Zarian reported on February 9 that the company planned to add another stadium show to its 2024 live event schedule. In an update from the same source, AEW could potentially hold two events at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It was further revealed on Twitter, that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will collaborate for the Forbidden Door 2024 edition and this time around, the event will occur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in June instead of in an indoor arena.

The introduction of the AEW Grand Slam edition came at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021, and it has become an annual event ever since. According to the reports of PWInsider, the promotion is set to return to the venue in 2024 for the same episode. Alongside that show, the promotion also plans to host a pay-per-view event in Forbidden Door 2024 rather than just a television taping.

Forbidden Door 2024 to become the first proper stadium PPV in New York for AEW

If the plan does unfold then Forbidden Door 2024 would mark the first AEW pay-per-view in New York City proper. Previously AEW Worlds End took place in Long Island on October 1. In addition, the previous reports also fall in place where AEW always intended to host at least two Stadium Shows inside the USA territory.

Apart from Forbidden Door 2024, AEW will also be hosting AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Counting the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, the company will indeed have a total of three stadium shows this year, which would certainly amp things up in the PPV calendar of the show. It remains to be seen when AEW will officially announce a pay-per-view event in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In more update, there could be a slight change in venue this year for the AEW Grand Slam could occur at the Louis Armstrong Arena, located on the same campus as the Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC. Forbidden Door 2024 is expected to be the third overall PPV event on AEW’s part, this year following Revolution and Double or Nothing.