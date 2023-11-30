AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

AEW Dynamite visits Montreal, next week where two Canadians will look forward to culminating their personal rivalry. Former best friends and tag team partners cum current bitter rivals will compete in the headliner match on the December 6 episode of AEW’s flagship show with the TNT Championship hanging in the balance.

It was on the November 25 episode of AEW Collision that Adam Copeland sent a heated message to TNT Champion Christian Cage and challenged him to a title match on the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Revolution 2024 Date And Location Announced By Sting And Ric Flair

Then on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage responded to the challenge and proceeded to deliver an emotional message to Copeland about their friendship. He tried to make a fool out of Copeland by luring him to become a tag team, once again. Cage eventually wanted to blindside “The Rated-R Superstar” with the championship belt but he received a low blow.

Copeland then told Cage that he would be taking that title home with him, next week before giving him back the “go f**k yourself” phrase. Once the segment was over, the marquee Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage match was confirmed for the TNT Title for the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW’s CJ Perry “Hasn’t Been To A Grocery Store In A Decade” Until 2023 Thanksgiving

AEW Dynamite: MJF will team up with his challenge Samoa Joe

Apart from this match, AEW World Champion MJF agreed to face The Devil’s attackers in a tag team match with Samoa Joe after the latter saved him from some of the mysterious individuals, last night.

MJF was present on AEW Dynamite to cut a promo in the ring, and he gave a lot of flowers to Samoa Joe. Then a bunch of masked people jumped in the ring from his back. Samoa Joe ran down to make the save. The lights went out, and text came up on the screen if he and Samoa Joe were ready to “face the unknown” next week. After the lights came back, MJF accepted the match. At this point, MJF is also set to defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End PPV.

Also, during the November 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, RJ City informed Toni Storm that she has an AEW Women’s World Title match slated for next week. The opponent for Storm wasn’t announced but the champion wasn’t concerned either about the upcoming title defense.

AEW Full Gear 2023: How Two New Women’s Champions Created History

Tagged:

Adam Copeland

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Christain Cage

edge

MJF

samoa joe

Toni Storm

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Edge

Related Article
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

Nov 30, 2023, 11:28 AM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Delivers First Con-Chair-To On November 22 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Delivers First Con-Chair-To On November 22 Episode

Nov 23, 2023, 11:39 AM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Adam Copeland Announced For First PPV Match
AEW Full Gear 2023: Adam Copeland Announced For First PPV Match

Nov 2, 2023, 11:24 AM

Saraya Celebrates Coming Out Of Retirement With AEW’s Adam Copeland And Bryan Danielson
Saraya Celebrates Coming Out Of Retirement With AEW’s Adam Copeland And Bryan Danielson

Oct 12, 2023, 7:12 PM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode

Oct 11, 2023, 1:45 PM

AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode
AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode

Oct 8, 2023, 1:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy