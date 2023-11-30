AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

AEW Dynamite visits Montreal, next week where two Canadians will look forward to culminating their personal rivalry. Former best friends and tag team partners cum current bitter rivals will compete in the headliner match on the December 6 episode of AEW’s flagship show with the TNT Championship hanging in the balance.

It was on the November 25 episode of AEW Collision that Adam Copeland sent a heated message to TNT Champion Christian Cage and challenged him to a title match on the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Then on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage responded to the challenge and proceeded to deliver an emotional message to Copeland about their friendship. He tried to make a fool out of Copeland by luring him to become a tag team, once again. Cage eventually wanted to blindside “The Rated-R Superstar” with the championship belt but he received a low blow.

Copeland then told Cage that he would be taking that title home with him, next week before giving him back the “go f**k yourself” phrase. Once the segment was over, the marquee Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage match was confirmed for the TNT Title for the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: MJF will team up with his challenge Samoa Joe

Apart from this match, AEW World Champion MJF agreed to face The Devil’s attackers in a tag team match with Samoa Joe after the latter saved him from some of the mysterious individuals, last night.

MJF was present on AEW Dynamite to cut a promo in the ring, and he gave a lot of flowers to Samoa Joe. Then a bunch of masked people jumped in the ring from his back. Samoa Joe ran down to make the save. The lights went out, and text came up on the screen if he and Samoa Joe were ready to “face the unknown” next week. After the lights came back, MJF accepted the match. At this point, MJF is also set to defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End PPV.

Also, during the November 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, RJ City informed Toni Storm that she has an AEW Women’s World Title match slated for next week. The opponent for Storm wasn’t announced but the champion wasn’t concerned either about the upcoming title defense.

