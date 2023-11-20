AEW Full Gear 2023: How Two New Women’s Champions Created History

One of the key moments of AEW Full Gear 2023 came when Julia Hart defeated Kris Statlander to become the new TBS Champion. Thus, she etched her name in wrestling history by becoming the youngest AEW Champion as she was just 22 years old.

Thus, the House of Black member surpassed the previous record held by Riho, who was also 22 while picking up the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion on the first episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2019. Riho was just a few months older when she picked up that title.

At AEW Full Gear 2023, The House of Black member showcased her in-ring skills in a triple threat match also featuring Kris Statlander and Skye Blue and was able to secure a decisive victory to clinch the TBS Championship. With this win, Hart has also solidified her name as a force to be reckoned with in All Elite Wrestling.

This was further proved during a press conference before AEW Full Gear 2023, Kenny Omega named Julia Hart and Swerve Strickland as two of the talents as future star powers in the AEW.

“Recently we’ve seen Julia come on her own. She looks incredible,” said Omega. “She’s performing incredibly well, feeling more comfortable in her own skin. The character work has been impeccable. Looks more comfortable in the ring too.”

Toni Storm became a three-time champion at AEW Full Gear 2023

Also at AEW Full Gear 2023, the “Timeless” Toni Storm’s character came full circle as her obsession to become the AEW Women’s World Champion finally came true. In a singles contest, she defeated long-time rival Hikaru Shida in their championship bout at the KIA forum.

Shida delivered a question-mark kick and Falcon Arrow combination, before taking out Storm’s manager, Luther, with taking help of some kendo stick shots. But the Japanese star would ultimately fall victim to Storm as the latter used a metal tray to deliver the running hip attack in the corner to pin Shida to win the belt at AEW Full Gear 2023.

With that win, Toni Storm tied the record of Shida who was the only three-time women’s champion in AEW history before AEW Full Gear 2023. After creating history, AEW’s recent signee Mariah May made her way down to ringside to embrace her idol which could officially mark the beginning of a new alliance on AEW TV.