A chaotic main event went down this week on AEW Dynamite, which was also the themed annual Fight for the Fallen edition for this year. The headliner match featured the returning Adam Copeland FKA Edge in action. In his resident city of Asheville, Carolina, the chaotic encounter followed the veteran picking up the win.

In the final segment of the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, the team of Rated FTR (Adam Copeland aka Edge & FTR) defeated Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in this six-man tag team action.

AEW Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View Heading To Los Angeles In March

During his entrance on AEW Dynamite, Copeland was promoted as the Rated R Superstar Cope. This is the same moniker the former world champion has been using in his social media handles since leaving the WWE. Even the Ring announcer Justin Roberts and AEW commentators referred to the wrestler with this new name of Cope.

The finish of the match on AEW Dynamite witnessed, FTR hitting the Shatter Machine on Wheeler Yuta before holding him in the middle of the ring, allowing Cope to down him with the pendant spear for the pinfall victory.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Declares 2025 Career Goal Amid Viral Outside Gigs

AEW Dynamite: Rated FTR addressed Asheville crowd following TV taping conclusion

After the match, the winning trio of Adam “Cope” Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler discussed their connections to Asheville, The segment was uploaded to AEW’s YouTube channel and social media handle. It should be noted that some proceeds from the AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen episode will be donated to Hurricane Helene’s recovery efforts in the area.

The Category 4 storm, Hurricane Helene caused more than $100 billion in damages after making landfall in that area in late September, and was the most devastating hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

This week’s AEW Dynamite marked the first since Double or Nothing that Cope featured in the ring, coming back from a knee injury. Rated FTR will be back in action on this Saturday’s AEW Collision as they compete against Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree in another tag team match.