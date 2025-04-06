Approaching her 40s, Charlotte Flair is back on the dating market following her recent split with WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo. While the duo no longer stays a couple in real-life, they’re seemingly in good spirits with each other, especially given the fact that they get to meet at the workplace on WWE Smackdown.

Last night, Charlotte Flair celebrated her 39th birthday and surprisingly, Andrade sent a heartwarming message to his ex-wife on this occasion. The post also came at a time when the IWC is nurturing a verbal spat between Flair and her Wrestlemania 41 opponent, Tiffany Stratton from this past Friday’s Smackdown.

Andrade showed his support by wishing Charlotte Flair a Happy Birthday. Here’s what the former United States Champion tweeted,

“Feliz cumpleaños @MsCharlotteWWE

I wish you the best today and always!

You are an incredible woman!”

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Allegedly “Went Off Script First” On April 4 Episode

Soon after Charlotte Flair returned at Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1st, reports went viral of her divorce with Andrade being finalized in the fall of 2024. Even the superstar confirmed the happening in a recent interview, asserting how she had to deal with both physical and mental trauma during her WWE hiatus, last year.

Charlotte Flair’s marriage dragged by Tiffany Stratton on Smackdown

This was the third time that Charlotte Flair has gone through a divorce in her life, something that was referenced during her promo segment with Tiffany Stratton on Smackdown. Tiffany stated that she will be the “Queen of Sh*t” after WrestleMania, and that she will be left alone, just like in real life where she possesses a record of 0-3 (referring to her three failed marriages in personal life).

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton “Stood Up For Herself” Dragging Charlotte Flair’s Marriage

Tiffany brought up Charlotte's divorce on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6XYDn2CyIJ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 5, 2025

In response, Charlotte Flair stated that Ludwig Kaiser (Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend) was in her DMs, but Tiffany already left the ring to avoid any kind of catastrophic incident after going off-script on Smackdown. Later, Kaiser tagged the second-generation athlete in his tweet, which was an old WWF video of Shawn Michaels saying:

“Please, do not flatter yourself.”

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship is scheduled to take place on Night One of WrestleMania 41 on April 19 via the latter’s win at the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. After the initial dud buildup phase for the match, the fans are now visibly vested in the feud following the personal encounter on Smackdown.