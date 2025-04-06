For more than two decades, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon delved into their duties in the WWE, both on and off-screen when Vince McMahon was in charge. In the changed circumstances, Triple H still holds the official responsibilities but his better half had stayed away from corporate duties. Most recently, a former WWE Superstar revealed his experience in the locker room with this duo.

While speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie Richards remembered his time in the WWE. Looking back, he reflected on the time when Stephanie McMahon briefly took the role of head of the creative team. As revealed by Richards, she was always respectful toward him. While she never actively produced his segments, or his matches, her interest was always vested into what a talent was doing.

In an interesting revelation, Richards also mentioned how Triple H always behaved strangely with his wife around. Despite having polite interactions, Richards admitted he tried not to have any conversation with Stephanie McMahon whenever The Game was present at the scene. Richards admittedly didn’t feel comfortable around Triple H and preferably maintained a distance.

“She never, as far as my matches or anything I did, ever produced anything, directed anything, or handed me a promo. She would be very, very courteous to me. We would say hello, she would ask me what I’m doing today and blah blah blah, but that was the extent of it,” Richards reflected on Stephanie McMahon being very polite to him.

“If she was with Hunter, I would say hello and get the hell out of there because that guy never gave me a good vibe ever.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Stephanie McMahon is currently hosting an ESPN show with WWE Superstars

Away from the WWE for almost a couple of years, Stephanie McMahon recently came back to TV to host a show based on conversations with WWE Superstar. Named Stephanie’s Places’ it’s currently been airing on ESPN+. Debuting in March, this spinoff of Manning’s Peyton’s Places project, is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in conjunction with WWE and ESPN.

While many speculate that Stephanie McMahon is back in the WWE as an official, that’s not the case. After her voluntary departure from the company in early 2023, she isn’t yet back on the WWE Board of Directors. One-off shows like WrestleMania 40, Summerslam, WWE Draft Nights, and the Raw Netflix premiere saw her presence, instead.