John Cena is heading into Wrestlemania 41 as a heel figure on WWE television for the very first time in two decades. Challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes, he’s just on the verge of achieving one major accolade not shared by any other WWE Superstar. Also, irrespective of his win or loss against Rhodes, that feat will remain intact.

Upon competing in the main event of Wrestlemania 41, John Cena will become the first man to challenge for a championship at ten separate WrestleMania events. The list of his title match encounters at the grandest stage of them all goes as follows,

– WrestleMania 20: Challenged United States Champion The Big Show. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 21: Challenged WWE Champion John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 24: Challenged WWE Champion Randy Orton. Did not win the title.

– WrestleMania 25: Challenged World Heavyweight Champion Edge. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 26: Challenged WWE Champion Batista. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 27: Challenged WWE Champion The Miz. Did not win the title.

– WrestleMania 29: Challenged WWE Champion The Rock. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 31: Challenged United States Champion Rusev. Won the title.

– WrestleMania 39: Challenged United States Champion Austin Theory. Did not win the title.

– WrestleMania 41: Will Challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. (info courtesy WWEStats)

Chances are high that John Cena might come out as the new champion at Wrestlemania 41 just like he did in the past on six occasions. Also, at Wrestlemania 22 and 23, he entered the Show of Shows as the reigning WWE Champion and emerged victorious against Triple H and Shawn Michaels in two of the all-time greatest matches.

Heading into Wrestlemania 41, John Cena’s overall win-loss record at the Grandest Stage of Them All remains 10-5. This is the second-highest all-time win possessed by a WWE Superstar alongside WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who stands with a 10-4 win-loss record at this stage. The top spot undeniably goes to The Undertaker who has an incredible 25-2 record.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)