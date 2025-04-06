Liv Morgan may not remain the top champion of the WWE women’s locker room on Monday Night Raw, but she certainly is one of the cornerstone figures heading into Wrestlemania 41. Gearing up for a match to be contested for the tag titles at the Show of Shows, she’s currently on a promotion spree that needed her to visit India alongside on-screen flame Dominik Mysterio.

During the visit, Liv Morgan had a chat session with Khel Now where she was reminded of the flattery by WWE commentator & ex-Sueprstar Wade Barrett who complimented her by saying that the Women’s Tag Team Champion is one of the best, competing today. Flattered by the praise by Barrett, she mentioned to be in a different league, altogether.

Liv Morgan assumes her best has yet to come in the WWE

For the course of the past one year or so, we saw an incredible career transformation for Liv Morgan in the WWE female locker room. 2024 turned out to be the best career year for her in the WWE where she ruled the roost to the women’s division as the reigning Women’s World Championship for a major part. Also, the tag of being the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion will also stay with her, always.

“I am the best, not one of the best. I’m glad that I’m finally getting the kudos, the respect, the adoration, the admiration, and the flowers that I deserve,” Liv Morgan sounded seemingly pleased with how far she’s come and she only plans on having further growth.

“This is the best year of my wrestling career so far. The best version of Liv Morgan that you’ve seen so far. But the best is still yet to come.”

Liv Morgan is coming off a lengthy United Kingdom tour that spanned across three weeks in March and then she was also tasked with a quick visit to India to promote WWE content’s arrival on Netflix in the country. On next Friday night, she’d get to know about her Wrestlemania 41 opponent on Smackdown on the USA Network.

In an episode of Monday Night Raw in March, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. On Smackdown, a gauntlet will decide the Wrestlemania 41 challenger for the reigning champions.