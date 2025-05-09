The yearly Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite is set for next Wednesday night that will be headlined through a world title match where the champion Jon Moxley defends against Samoa Joe inside a Steel Cage. The Women’s World Champion Toni Storm has also been added to the card of the night for yet another eliminator bout.

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the talented young wrestler Skye Blue will return to competition on AEW Dynamite in this eliminator match. AEW revealed during Thursday’s Collision episode that Blue will make her in-ring return at the Beach Break in her hometown of Chicago on Wednesday, May 14 episode in this four-way that will have two more yet-to-be-announced names.

Mina Shirakawa Bids Adieu To Japan Ahead Of Impending 2025 AEW Arrival

Skye Blue returns NEXT WEEK! Watch #AEWCollision on TBS & MAX@Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/zk3Mt9zzur — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2025

Skye Blue suffered the injury on the July 20, 2024 episode of AEW Collision during a match against Hikaru Shida. Her ankle was ruptured after a mistimed suicide dive that led to a rough landing. AEW always assumed that she’d be out until spring 2025, although the talent herself pushed for a quicker return, leading to this upcoming comeback on AEW Dynamite.

Originally, the AEW women’s world champion Toni Storm laid out the challenge for another title eliminator bout in her show-opening promo on Collision. Storm first defeated Queen Aminata on the Saturday, April 26 episode of AEW Collision. Then, on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Storm successfully bested Miyu Yamashita, while on the May 3 episode of Collision, she toppled Lady Frost via submission before another four-way eliminator win, this past Wednesday night.

“I Am Here And I Am Queer,” Declares Toni Storm On AEW Collision May 3 Episode

Apart from the men’s and women’s world champions, Ricochet will go up against the debutant Zach Gowen on AEW Dynamite. Plus, Owen Hart Foundation tournament finalists Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page will be teaming up against Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.

AEW Dynamite Beach Break May 14 episode match card

The May 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, under the Beach Break gimmick. The updated match card for the night goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

– Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

– Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

– Women’s World title eliminator four-way: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. TBA vs. TBA