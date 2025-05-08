Mina Shirakawa isn’t a fully new face on the All Elite Wrestling programming but until now, she’s been on the Tony Khan-owned promotion as a Japanese STARDOM talent. However, if the earlier reports are to go by then she’s done with her duties with that promotion and is now AEW-bound. Over on her social media account, she’s also reflected on the incoming.

Officially en route to the United States, leaving life in Japan behind her, Mina Shirakawa is all set to begin her new journey under the AEW/ROH banner. On that note, she recently took to social media to post a photo of herself standing in an empty room, reflecting on her past while expressing excitement about the upcoming future with the AEW.

この部屋で、たくさんの想いと向き合った。

簡単な道じゃなかったけど、それでも進んで来られた。

これからも、何があっても負けない。 いよいよ。行ってきまぁす。

🇯🇵✈️🇺🇸 I cried so many tears in this room.

But every morning, I chose to fight for my future.

Hard times may come. But I’ll… pic.twitter.com/s8fkenjdvA — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) May 7, 2025

Mina Shirakawa’s final STARDOM appearance appeared to be a heartfelt goodbye to the company as her long tenure, starting from 2020, has come to an end. She faced longtime rival Maika in a farewell match that ended with a Michinoku Driver II on the April 2 STARDOM event in Korakuen Hall. With that, closing the book on her journey in Japan, which saw her rise from rookie to Wonder of Stardom Champion, became imminent.

Mina Shirakawa’s USA arrival was long confirmed for AEW tenure

Shortly after the match, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed on April 8, 2025, that Mina Shirakawa has officially signed full-time with AEW and that she’d be residing in the United States upon the beginning of her tenure with the company,

“She’s moving back to the United States. She’s full-time with AEW and I don’t know when she’ll start back. I don’t know, but it should be whenever Tony gets to start using her. You know what I mean, who knows when that will be, but she’s full-time. She’s full-time AEW now.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

With her contract expiring on March 31, Mina Shirakawa’s next move was speculated for some time before her future was confirmed. That being said, AEW fans could certainly expect to see a full-fledged run by the entertaining Japanese talent in All Elite Wrestling. A reunion with Mariah May seemed inevitable if not the latter is WWE-bound, per the latest updates.