Britt Baker has been absent from AEW Dynamite programming since her match against Mercedes Mone at the All In PPV show. Despite being touted as one of the biggest matches that the AEW female roster had to produce, it failed to meet the expectations. Plus, Mone handed a high-profile loss to her previous adversary over the TBS Championship.

To protect Britt Baker from this loss, the AEW creative team understandably removed her from TV for the following weeks. Within two weeks from now AEW Dynamite will visit her hometown on a special occasion that calls for a return to the former women’s champion.

On the latest bygone episode of Collision, a short video revealed Britt Baker’s return date to be October 2 which will also be the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite. Tony Schiavone later confirmed that the returnee would also be wrestling on the show. Then toward the end of Collision, Serena Deeb called her out in a promo, saying she would wait for her response. However, Deeb hasn’t been booked to compete against the returnee, as of this writing.

What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for the 5th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/aDc4yOOc7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024

After staying away from AEW Dynamite for almost ten months, Britt Baker returned to the AEW scene at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Appearing on the PPV, she quickly hinted at a dream match against Mercedes Mone and the match went down at All In. After coming up short at the UK PPV show, we didn’t find her on TV.

Following All Out, two weeks later, Tony Khan was asked about Baker’s status and Khan told people would have to stay tuned to hear about the plans around Baker. In previous reports, it was also mentioned how AEW Dynamite would emanate from Pittsburgh on October 2 but she wasn’t officially enlisted to be a part of the show until this week’s Collision.

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode that’s also being presented as the fifth anniversary of the show will emanate from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the two following segments have been announced for the show:

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet

– Dr. Britt Baker returns