AEW Grand Slam 2024 will be the next stadium show presentation from the All Elite Wrestling promotion that’s barely a week away from the schedule. Over on the latest episode of Dynamite, a couple of announcements were there for the show that’s become an annual tradition with the women’s world champion being booked for her next title defense.

The action-packed episode on September 18 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania also witnessed Jon Moxley continuing his feud with Darby Allin as well as the world champion Bryan Danielson. Originally, Allin was scheduled to face Danielson at AEW Grand Slam 2024 but plans changed following Moxley’s brutal attack on Danielson at All Out.

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Danielson is not medically cleared for in-ring action and his status for AEW Grand Slam 2024 will depend on whether he can be cleared by September 25 where Nigel McGuinness is eager to renew the rivalry after so many years.

In the changed circumstance, Moxley and Allin are set to face off, with Allin’s shot at Danielson’s AEW World Championship being on the line. The winner of this match will go on to challenge Danielson for the title at AEW WrestleDream on October 12, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

However, Bryan Danielson’s status for both AEW Grand Slam 2024 and WrestleDream are seemingly in jeopardy. In a backstage segment filmed last week, Castagnoli, PAC and Jon Moxley again revisited their heinous attack on Bryan Danielson at All Out. PAC told Yuta it was time for him to get back to work while Castagnoli said he was disappointed with Yuta for not supporting them.

In an interesting scenario, the team of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta will put their AEW Trios titles on the line as part of next week’s AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode. An open challenge has been issued by the reigning champions which is yet to be answered and hence the opponents are to be announced.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode match card

AEW Grand Slam 2024 edition will return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, next Wednesday, September 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show containing multiple title matches goes as follows,

– Non-title Match: AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for Allin’s AEW World title shot

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) against Yuka Sakazaki

– AEW Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. TBD

– FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) Roderick Strong