A dual taping for Dynamite and Collision TV shows will go down on the special occasions of AEW Grand Slam 2024, next week. With All Elite Wrestling returning to New York for their annual tradition for the fourth straight year, a couple of packed episodes are expected to unfold on TBS Network as further content has been announced.

Jeff Jarrett will compete against Adam “Hangman” Page in a lumberjack strap match at AEW Grand Slam 2024 in which the lumberjacks at ringside will include names like Bang Bang Gang, Dark Order, The Conglomeration, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. While straps can be used, Jarrett promised on Collision that there would be no syringes or cinder blocks.

Deonna Purrazzo Possibly Debuting A Faction On AEW Programming

After retaining the ROH Tag Team titles against The Kingdom on Saturday, Sammy Guevara called his shot against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and got to feature in an impending eliminator set for AEW Grand Slam 2024. He further hoped that if he won, he would challenge Okada for the title at AEW Dynamite’s five-year anniversary show on October 2.

Two matches were further confirmed for the AEW Grand Slam 2024 Collision, set for next Saturday night. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith will take on The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy. After losing to Cassidy on Dynamite, Jericho and the Learning Tree attacked The Conglomeration on Rampage.

After issuing the challenge on Rampage, it was confirmed that Saraya will face Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules match at AEW Grand Slam 2024. In a backstage promo during Saturday’s Collision, Harley Cameron listed a set of rules for the match, and the match was further confirmed for Collision instead of Dynamite.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 Dynamite September 25 episode Match card

AEW Grand Slam 2024 returns to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, next Wednesday, September 25. The confirmed seven matches for Dynamite as well as Collision are given below:

– Non-title Match: AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for Allin’s AEW World title shot

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) against Yuka Sakazaki

– AEW Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. TBD

– FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) Roderick Strong

– Lumberjack strap match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

– AEW Continental title eliminator match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Grand Slam 2024 Collision September 28 episode match card

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe

– MxM Collection to reveal what they did to Max Caster’s jacket

– Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter