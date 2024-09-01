Mariah May has been on top of the women’s division since All In PPV, last weekend, and on AEW Dynamite, she will go through her first test as a champion by putting the title on the line against a powerhouse performer.

As announced on the latest episode of Collision, the new Women’s World Champion Mariah May will defend the title for the first time ever on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode against Nyla Rose. This episode also marks the All Out go-home edition of Dynamite and there’s no update if the women’s world title will also be on the line at the PPV show.

At AEW All In, Mariah May defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship to culminate their heated rivalry. After the match, May essentially announced her crowning moment at the PPV,

“A star was born today. Her name is The Glamour Mariah May. She is your AEW Women’s World Champion, and at the tender age of 26, she has the wrestling world by the balls. AEW is officially all about Mariah.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Over on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May was set for her AEW Women’s Title Celebration. But as seen on the August 28th episode of the show, she decided to postpone the celebration from a better city than Champagne, Illinois, a town that was more like “watered down pi** beer.”

However, Mariah did say that the fans desperately need some glamour, and that’s everything she is all about. She then proceeded to take her robe off and to give fans a glimpse of herself before walking to the back. There’s no update on whether the title-winning celebration will be scheduled for an upcoming AEW Dynamite episode.

Meanwhile, a high-stakes trios match has also been added to AEW Dynamite, this week where the new AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will team with Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly to take on new AEW Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match.

AEW Dynamite September 7 episode match card

AEW Dynamite September 7 episode is scheduled to go down from the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May defends against Nyla Rose

– Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a non-title bout