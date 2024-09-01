Not much utilized on AEW programming, Maria Kanellis will rather be heading back to school, later this year to complete her graduation program. The former WWE Superstar has recently taken to her social media account to announce that she’s looking forward to completing her Masters in Business Administration at the University of Illinois.

It was also announced by Maria Kanellis in her announcement that how All Elite Wrestling is playing a pivotal role in her persuasion as they are offering the monetary benefits to let the talent complete her ambition via what’s been termed as a tuition reimbursement program.

“Masters in Business Administration here I come!!! During the pandemic I started a graduate program but was unable to complete it because, life happens,” Maria Kanellis wrote on her X handle.

“I am excited to be starting this program as my sister is an alumni of UofI and so is my boss. Plus @aew has a tuition reimbursement program!!! It’s going to be difficult but it’s time for the next chapter!!! Chieeeeeeeeeeef!!!”

Ex WWE Star Maria Kanellis Reaffirms Surgery For Adrenal Gland Mass Removal

Maria Kanellis previously earned a degree via WWE’s scholarship program

This will be the second time that Maria Kanellis will be pursuing a degree with financial help from a wrestling company. More than a decade ago in 2013, she was one of the first recipients of WWE’s Talent Scholarship program and utilized it to secure a degree in Sports, Entertainment, and Event Management from Johnson & Wales University.

Maria Kanellis then graduated from the program in 2017 and now she’s looking forward to completing another program at the University of Illinois from where AEW President Tony Khan himself graduated. ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni had the following to say about the female talent’s keenness on studies,

“When I first came into ROH, I saw you studying & reading. We talked about never stopping learning. I took that to heart! Finishing my MBA *this fall*! It is tough but moves fast. We’re all proud of you! You got this! You’re going to kill it!”

Reason Maria Kanellis Had A Beef With Melina And The Bella Twins In WWE

Signed in a contract with All Elite Wrestling, Maria Kanellis has been assigned to the Ring of Honor roster but she’s since made some limited appearances in a non-wrestling capacity. One of her last show-ups on AEW TV came on the AEW Battle of the Belts XI episode where the Undisputed Kingdom (Mike, Taven, and Roderick Strong) lost to the Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes in a match for the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Titles.