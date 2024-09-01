Within just two weeks from their grandest outing in the United Kingdom for All In, AEW All Out 2024 will be presented, this coming Saturday. The match card for the show is being set up in a short period. On the latest episode of Collision, two such marquee title matches for the PPV were officially announced for the PPV show.

After the initial setup of the world title match between Bryan Danielson and Jack Perry on Dynamite, this match at AEW All Out 2024 has finally been made official for next Saturday’s show set from Chicago. Additionally, Mercedes Mone’s next TBS Championship defenses have also been added to the card of the show.

This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, the show ended with Bryan Danielson announcing that he would officially end his full-time career after dropping the AEW World Heavyweight Championship that he won at All In by defeating Swerve Strickland. He then challenged anyone in the back to face him at AEW All Out 2024.

Jack Perry appeared on the video screen to accept the challenge, but it appeared to be a ruse as Perry jumped Danielson from behind. Dynamite went off the air with Perry holding both the AEW World Championship and the TNT Championship after unloading an assault on Bryan to hint at this upcoming match at AEW All Out 2024.

On the flip side, Hikaru Shida became the new number-one contender for the TBS title after defeating Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa in the main event of last night’s Collision. As a result, she was announced to receive the title shot from the current champion Mone at AEW All Out 2024.

AEW All Out 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, September 7 and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

– AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

– Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

– CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

– Daniel Garcia vs. MJF