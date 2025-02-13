Last night, the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite for the first-ever Grand Slam 2025 PPV aired with the final fallouts for the show. With two huge title matches scheduled for the PPV, the women involved in the bouts promoted the matches in style to amp things up before the final curtain call occurs, this Saturday night.

One of the rising talents of AEW Dynamite programming, Harley Cameron is heading into her home country of Australia at AEW Grand Slam 2025 to compete in a title match. She will be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship as announced on this past weekend’s episode of Collision on the TNT Network.

To promote the match, Cameron and her new friend, the Mone Puppet released a new rap song on the February 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, aiming at Mercedes Mone. Cameron alongside the puppet took a joking take through their lyrics during the musical portion of the video. She then proceeded to take a halt and send a message to the champion.

AEW Dynamite: Harley Cameron praises Mercedes Mone ahead of title match

In a promo on AEW Dynamite, Cameron called Mercedes one of the greatest wrestlers alive and thanked her for elevating the AEW women’s division & pushing herself to work harder. The rapper also admitted that she started somewhere in wrestling, playing the guitar, ventriloquism, and learning Chinese.

Harley ended the promo on AEW Dynamite by saying that she was going to win the TBS Title in her home country. “I don’t want to ride the Mone Train, I want to drive it.” In response to the antics thrown by Cameron on the show, Mone also reacted to the act and stated that “this bi**h thinks she’s Eminem now,” taking to her X/Twitter handle.

FEEL THE WRATH! Harley Cameron has her sights set on TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia! Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/v6v9e9zhtJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025

Mariah May was also seen backstage on AEW Dynamite ahead of her title rematch against Toni Storm at Grand Slam. In a promo, Mariah claimed that Storm should’ve died back in August, but beating her in Australia isn’t the worst thing she could do. She could have Storm beat her and leave for months to showcase that this division would be nothing without her. However, this will be a “mercy killing” as she still has love for Storm.