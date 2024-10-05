Since turning on her mentor Toni Storm back in July of this year, Mariah May had essentially become the biggest heel of the AEW women’s division. To grow the intensity of her on-screen character, she even dons the same shtick while appearing in interviews, as well. Even there had been an instance where she slapped her own mother.

This happened on the same night that Mariah May went on to capture the AEW Women’s Championship from Toni Storm at the All In pay-per-view show at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. It was the biggest night of her professional wrestling career which earned her the fame and reputation that she’s been looking for a long time.

“The Sun Shines Out Of My A**,” Claims Ex AEW Women’s Champ Toni Storm

Mariah May brags about ending Toni Storm’s championship reign

Being the top champion on the AEW women’s roster, Mariah May has also grown confident. This women’s championship is something that she hopes to hold for a long time. Speaking on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, the UK-native also mentioned the reason behind her credibility as a champion and why she’s not afraid of anyone.

“I’m not scared of anyone. Look what I did to Toni Storm. Toni Storm was the greatest champion we ever had. A lot of women tried to take that championship off her,” Mariah May noted.

“I know because I was ringside for all of it, and they couldn’t. [Walker notes that May helped her]. That’s still a testament to Toni Storm, for having me there, for having Luther there.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Mariah May Considers Ex-Champ In AEW “Pro Wrestling’s Pain In The A**”

Proceeding in the same conversation, Mariah May also revealed how she believed that it would take “something very special” to get the title off of her. She highlighted her journey to the top and stated that only someone very special to remotely challenge her for the title might be able to achieve success in dethroning her.

Mariah May’s success in the WWE came about nine months after her debut in the company back in December 2023. Tagged in a storyline as Toni Storm’s protégé, many thought that she was still in the learning process while AEW established her as a star power in the quickest way possible and she’s now out to solidify her own legacy in the company.