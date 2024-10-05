Saraya has missed this week’s AEW Dynamite TV taping after coming up short against a former women’s champion, last week. It appears that her hiatus will continue for some more as a kayfabe explanation behind the absence has been provided on the latest episode of Rampage, hinting at the same.

An update has been provided regarding Saraya through Harley Cameron during the latest bygone episode of AEW Rampage on October 4. By the interviewer Renee Paquette, Cameron was asked for an update on her mentor. Cameron briefly noted that she was “currently incapacitated”, and she did not entertain any further questions from her tag team partner before walking away from the scene.

Saraya has not wrestled or seen on TV since she lost to Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules Match at AEW Collision: Grand Slam, which aired on September 28th. There’s no update on when she will be back on television. Cameron was there during Rampage taping, this past Wednesday night and she also wrestled in a match to digest another loss against Queen Aminata.

Can Harley Cameron focus on her match with Queen Aminata tonight without Saraya in her corner? Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@harleycameron_ | @amisylle | @Saraya pic.twitter.com/41fimAxbyI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2024

Saraya absent from AEW TV despite renewing her contract

This absence comes at an interesting time as the former WWE Superstar has just extended her tenure with All Elite Wrestling. Reports from Fightful Select revealed that she has re-signed with the promotion on a one-year agreement, with her contract now running until September 2025. It was also added that the option year clause wasn’t exercised on the company’s part but rather a new contract was agreed upon by both parties.

Heading into AEW All In 2024, rumors were out regarding Saraya becoming a free agent with her previous contract approaching an expiry date. Jamie Hayter made her return to AEW that same night interrupting the UK-native during the Zero-Hour show at Wembley Stadium to start a mini feud that might be over at Grand Slam.

At the annual tradition, Saraya came up short against Jamie Hayter in a match that immensely favored the former through the stipulation. Despite coming up short in the match, the former WWE Divas Champion has been receiving a lot of praise backstage as revealed in the Backstage Report Podcast by Sean Ross Sapp.