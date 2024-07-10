This week’s episode of WWE NXT was all about the fallouts from the NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event that went down on July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last weekend. The episode also set the tone for an exciting line-up for next week’s edition of the show which includes a championship match on the card.

Oba Femi will defend the WWE NXT North American title, next week. As revealed during this Tuesday’s show, he will put the title on the line against Chase U’s Duke Hudson. Following Chase U’s impressive outing at Heatwave, Ridge Holland requested a huge match for his cohort, Duke Hudson and it was granted by the NXT GM, Ava. Femi last retained his title with a victory over Wes Lee at Heatwave last Sunday.

“I Owe So Much To Ruby And Sarah,” Liv Morgan On Riott Squad’s Contribution In WWE Career

Speaking of Lee, he had a reuniting session with Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz on WWE NXT. Next week, Lee will team up with his former tag partners in six-man tag team action Wentz, and Miguel to take on Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang of Gallus.

After coming up short against Femin, Lee was about to consider walking away from WWE NXT when TNA stars Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz interrupted. Wentz said they didn’t want to Lee go, while Lee said he had been watching them and was proud of what they’ve become. Lee was touted to be the greatest North American Champion, while Miguel said Wentz (Nash Carter) and Lee were the best tag team in WWE NXT history.

NXT Heatwave 2024: Lola Vice Comes Up Short At Winning Title At WWE PLE

The unhinged Brooks Jensen worked out things with General Manager Ava, this week and he nearly escaped his release from WWE NXT. After being back on the roster, he immediately caused havoc by attacking Je’Von Evans backstage and the two will now square off in a one-on-one matchup, next week.

WWE NXT July 16 episode match card

WWE NXT July 16 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends against Duke Hudson

– The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)

– Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans