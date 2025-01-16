The ongoing beef between Death Riders and Rated FTR will continue to expand on the weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision. The rivalry will now produce a first-time-ever outing for Adam Copeland FKA Edge in the WWE who’s simply now going by the name of Cope in All Elite Wrestling.

Copeland, the former TNT Champion in AEW made his return at last month’s Worlds End pay-per-view by putting his focus on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of Death Riders and he’s seemingly focused on the world title held by Moxley. Next week on AEW Dynamite, Cope has been announced to compete against PAC in the fresh encounter.

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe, Megan Bayne Return On January 15 Episode

In the main event of the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage episode, last night, Jon Moxley (c) defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the AEW World Championship. After the match, The Death Riders attacked Hobbs and wrapped a steel chair around Hobbs’ leg. Claudio Castagnoli stomped on it to hurt Hobbs before Cope and FTR ran out to make the save.

Since returning to AEW Dynamite television, Cope has been teaming with real-life buddies FTR in a tag team. Last week, the 51-year-old star defeated Big Bill last Saturday in his first singles match since rupturing his tibia in May 2024 in a barbed wire steel cage match with Malakai Black at the Double or Nothing PPV show.

As for PAC, he’s a former AEW All-Atlantic/International Champion and has won two out of his last three singles bouts. He is also the current AEW Trios champion with Castagnoli and Yuta with Mox leading their Death Riders group.

Apart from Cope vs. PAC, another bout for next month’s AEW Dynamite has been announced which would go down between Swerve Strickland, the former AEW World Champion, and Ricochet during Wednesday, February 5 edition in College Park, Georgia. This bout occurred from a sudden attack on the January 1 episode where Ricochet stabbed Strickland with a pair of golden scissors.

AEW Dynamite January 22 episode match card

AEW Dynamite January 22 episode takes place at the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee and the only match announced for the show goes as follows,

– Adam “Cope” Copeland vs. PAC