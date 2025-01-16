After being out for half of last year, Samoa Joe has returned to AEW Dynamite programming during the Maximum Carnage edition of the show. On the latest bygone weekly episode of AEW programming, Hook defeated Christian Cage via DQ after The Patriarchy interfered. The heel faction continued to beat down Hook, but Katsuyori Shibata & the returning Samoa Joe made the save.

The scheduled match on AEW Dynamite turned into chaos with a DQ finish after Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne jumped into the ring to attack Hook. Shibata was in Hook’s corner and he quickly entered the ring to back him up but the situation still was a three-on-two. This is when Joe’s music then hit, and the former AEW World Champion entered the ring to even the odds.

Joe was last seen on AEW Dynamite during a Stampede Street Fight with Chris Jericho last July. After his loss to the current ROH Champion, a subsequent stretcher angle in a backstage segment with Jericho was shown where Jericho pushed Joe through a wall to write the former out of storylines.

It was thereafter reported that Joe was taking time off to film another season of Peacock’s Twisted Metal, in which he plays Sweet Tooth, a character that Will Arnett keeps dubbing for.

AEW Dynamite: Megan Bayne entered the first-ever Casino Gauntlet

Megan Bayne appeared to be another returnee on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite as she was one of the participants of the first-ever Casino Gauntlet that took place on the show with a future AEW women’s world championship opportunity hanging in the balance.

Before this appearance on AEW Dynamite came after 18 months, Bayne was primarily utilized in an enhancement role between 2021 and 2022, before she suffered a torn ACL that sidelined her. After overcoming the injury, Bayne’s last AEW appearance occurred on a Rampage episode in July 2023.

Bayne is a former OVW Women’s Champion and was trained by Al Snow. Entering the gauntlet on AEW Dynamite, she went straight after veteran AEW talents like Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander before coming up short in the match that was won by Toni Storm.