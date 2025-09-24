Just four days removed from her first world title win in All Elite Wrestling, Kris Statlander will go through her first defense on AEW Dynamite. Scheduled from Pittsburgh, tonight on the TBS Network, Mina Shirakawa will be the challenger, stepping up against her.

Heading into AEW Dynamite’s post-All Out 2025 edition, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the match. Being a fighting champion, Statlander would thus receive the challenger, who’s also a close friend of the now-former champion Toni Storm.

“After her All Out World Title win, Statlander said she wants [to] be a fighting champ!” Khan wrote on X, confirming the match. “On a winning streak + aiming to avenge Toni, Mina’s stepped up! Stat vs Mina TOMORROW!”

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/dGrF5lpU7y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2025

Before fighting for the world title on AEW Dynamite, Shirakawa vouched for the ROH Women’s, Interim ROH Women’s Television, AEW TBS, and AEW Women’s World Championship. Her latest shot at the top-most price in the AEW women’s division came at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 against Storm, where Storm emerged victorious.

Shirakawa later captured a gold, in the form of the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor. Plus, the Japanese star will have momentum by her side on AEW Dynamite since she won an eight-woman tornado tailgate brawl on the All Out pre-show. Teaming up with Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata, Shirakawa defeated Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford.

On the main show of All Out, Statlander won the AEW Women’s World Championship with a seatbelt pin on Storm in a four-way title match, also featuring Jamie Hayter and Thekla. While Statlander’s first title defense would be a major attraction for AEW Dynamite, fans also anticipate something big as Tony Khan has teased an “important announcement” for the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources indicate that Tony Khan will eventually introduce the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles on AEW Dynamite. To crown the inaugural title, a tournament will be further announced. Reports also claim that plans for this belt were there for some time, but injuries delayed the tournament’s commencement.

AEW Dynamite September 24 Episode Match Card

The September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite will bring the fallouts from AEW All Out pay-per-view from last weekend, tonight, airing live, from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tony Khan has an important announcement

– AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander defends against Mina Shirakawa

– Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero vs. Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery competitor