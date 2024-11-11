Jamie Hayter will make an appearance on the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, possibly in a promo session. On social media, AEW confirmed that the former Women’s World Champion of the company will be there on this Wednesday’s episode to speak out.

“After @jmehytr scored a big win last Wednesday, we’ll hear from the former #AEW Women’s World Champion this WEDNESDAY NIGHT!,” AEW wrote in their announcement.

Hayter is coming off a big win on AEW Dynamite, scored last week against recent returnee, Penelope Ford. Hayter’s only loss since returning to in-ring action back in August was caused by Ford as she attacked Hayter during a four-way match to determine the number-one contender for the AEW Women’s title on the October 8 episode.

Willow Nightingale ended up winning that bout on AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday edition to grab a title match opportunity but then she lost to the champion Mariah May at AEW WrestleDream.

Hayter herself made a big return to AEW in August after missing more than a year with an injury situation. It happened at the All In 2024 PPV kick-off show where she thwarted the home-country star Saraya and her family off the ring to kick off a major feud on AEW Dynamite programming.

On the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite from Champagne, Illinois, Hayter returned to the ring for the first time in 15 months to compete in a singles match against Saraya’s cohort Harley Cameron. A few weeks later, she also defeated Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules Match that was followed up by the four-way encounter in the Title Tuesday edition.

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode match card

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole – if Cole wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong – if Strong wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear. If both Cole and Strong win, it will be a three-way match at Full Gear

– AEW Full Gear 2024 Contender’s series: House of Black vs. FTR

– Adam Hangman Page & Christian Cage vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

– Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

– Mina Shirakawa returns on AEW Dynamite

– Jamie Hayter to appear

– Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bobby Lashley, Will Ospreay will appear