Mercedes Mone has been holding the NJPW women’s Strong Championship since this past June and she will put that title belt on the line during an upcoming NJPW show set for next month.

This comes after last night’s Fighting Spirit Unleased show in Japan where Hazuki defeated Trish Adora, Anna Jay, and Koguma in a four-way match to determine Mercedes Mone’s next challenger. Hazuki scored the win by pinning Adora with the La Magistra maneuver to get a shot at the title.

Mercedes Mone Claims AEW Locker Room Members “Are Just Dying” To Be Around Her Presence

By this win, Hazkuki will now challenge Mercedes Mone at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which takes place on December 15 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. Eventually, the champion was also present during last night’s show as she came out after the contender’s match to confront Hazuki. The two ended up getting into a brawl, with the champion getting the upper hand and standing tall to conclude things.

As noted above, Mercedes Mone captured the NJPW Strong title at Forbidden Door, last June when she defeated then-champion Stephanie Vaquer for the belt. Since then, she has been a double champion by also grabbing the AEW TBS Championship. She last defended the NJPW Strong title at AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, where she successfully defended both titles against Emi Sakura.

Mercedes Mone set for another title defense at AEW Full Gear 2024

As of now, Mercedes Mone will also defend her TBS Title against Kris Statlander at the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event. While the match was teased over these past weeks on AEW programming due to their ongoing beef, the official announcement for the match came this week via AEW’s social media accounts following the weekly episode of Dynamite.

A feud between Mercedes Mone and Kris had begun at the AEW WrestleDream PPV show, with things escalating after Statlander defeated Mone’s associate Kamille, last week on Dynamite. On the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision, Statlander featured in a backstage promo and challenged Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear 2024.

In the latest edition of Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone further noted how Kamille is in hot water after coming up short against Statlander, last week,

“I recruited The Brickhouse to the Moné Corp because I thought that she was one of the most dominant women in all professional wrestling. But in her match last week, Kris Statlander proved that wrong. So, Kamille is in the doghouse.”