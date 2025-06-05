The annual AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest edition went down, last night on All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show with a loaded card featuring the buildups for All In Texas and next week’s Summer Blockbuster. One of the pleasant surprises from the evening features a big return in the form of Tay Melo FKA Taynara Conti in WWE.

At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2025, tensions escalated as Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford continued their assault on Anna Jay, who was all by herself now that Harley Cameron is dealing with an injury. Ford taunted Jay, saying, “Anna Jay, you saw what happened to your little friend Harley. You should have just bowed down.” Jay was fully defenseless, with the heels being triumphant in the long-standing animosity.

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest: Tay Melo saves Anna Jay from a beatdown

At this point, Tay Melo made her surprise return at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, running in to defend her former tag team partner, Anna Jay, just before Bayne could toss her off the ramp. Melo was sporting “war paint on and everything” on her Melo, seemingly ready to unleash a ruthless side of herself on Bayne and Ford. Saving Jay from further attack, she fended off the two heels.

With this return at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, the dynamics of this ongoing rivalry change with Jay now having someone to back her up against the two bonafide villainous figures on TV. This essentially sets up a future tag team match that should be announced in due course, even possibly for the annual AEW All In Texas show slated for next month.

Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since the January 11, 2023, episode of Rampage, where she and Anna Jay faced Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. As for Jay, her last singles match came against Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship on the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The June 4 AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest edition didn’t mark Melo’s return to the ring in a physical capacity following her motherhood. She teamed up with Mina Shirakawa to square off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla. Named the STARDOM’s New Year Dream, the show went down on January 3rd at the Tokyo Garden Theater. Melo was pinned by Athena in that match and got sidelined for the following months.