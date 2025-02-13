After weeks of hunting and chasing each other with cohorts by side, AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view will finally see Adam “Edge” Copeland challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. With this, professional wrestling fans will see the dream match between two pros of hardcore wrestling matches.

The first match announcement of AEW Revolution 2025 came on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which wasn’t a live edition on the TBS Network. The AEW roster is traveling to Australia for this weekend’s Grand Slam event, and hence, All Elite Wrestling taped last night’s episode of Dynamite the previous night at the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas.

In the main event segment of the go-home AEW Revolution 2025 edition, Cope and Jay White carried the stolen briefcase to the ring where Moxley has been hiding the world title since winning the belt at Full Gear. Cope threatened to destroy the briefcase as well as the using “Spike,” his nail-covered baseball bat, unless Moxley came out to accept the challenge.

It was last week on Dynamite that Cope, the one-time TNT Champion appeared in an intense backstage promo and issued a challenge to the reigning AEW World Champion Moxley for a title match at next month’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

Moxley came out to the ramp, promising to break Cope’s neck during their match. Cope then struck the briefcase, anyway, ensuing a brawl between The Death Riders and Cope & White. Amid this chaos, Marina Shafir entered the ring and managed to secure the briefcase.

That being said, Moxley will be looking for his fourth title defense against Cope at AEW Revolution 2025 while Cope is hoping to pick up his first AEW title win since he was forced to relinquish the TNT Championship last May after fracturing his tibia in a match against Aleister Black.

Before locking horns at AEW Revolution 2025, Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli against Cope and White at this Saturday’s Grand Slam PPV show in Australia. Before this bout, the two sides have been involved in multiple tag team bouts on weekly AEW programming since Cope’s return at the AEW WrestleDream PPV in December.

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in what would mark AEW’s first show in LA. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope

– Big Boom AJ vs. TBA