With her long-going absence from All Elite Wrestling continuing to stretch, fans are already speculating about Britt Baker’s WWE arrival. Even reports assumed that the TKO-owned brand would be happy to acquire the former champion from the AEW roster. Now more fuel to the fire has been added by the star power herself as she’s been spotted with a current WWE Star.

Britt Baker took to Instagram on February 9, 2025, sharing a photo from the Madden Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana as she was gearing up for the annual Super Bowl. One particular thing caught fans’ attention and that’s she was posing alongside The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella who were also in attendance.

The Madden Bowl saw a series of celebrity guests ahead of Super Bowl LIX, with Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Saweetie, Bijan Robinson, Dak Prescott, Miles Teller, Fred Warner, Tyjae Spears, and Jameis Winston among the celebrities in attendance. Sporting and entertainment figures were in attendance to create crossover moments. Britt Baker and The Bellas were part of this.

Nikki Bella recently made a Royal Rumble return and her tease was that “Brie Mode” could be coming back soon hinting at a Bella Twins reunion in the WWE. Now that Britt Baker has been spotted with them, fans are wondering if her next move could also be in WWE. She’s remained silent on her status with the AEW upon reportedly being a trouble, backstage in the company.

It was back in September 2024 that reported tensions were there between Britt Baker and Mercedes Moné which also created a major point of contention behind the scenes in AEW. Reports claimed that some officials were completely done when it came to her troublesome backstage influence. This is also the reason why she’s been kept off AEW programming.

Furthermore, reports of PWTorch’s Wade Keller claimed that Tony Khan has had enough of Britt Baker’s behavior, and with the locker room not exactly begging for her return, they’re moving forward with the former champion. This particular talent has gained a reputation for being difficult to work with, and henceforth, no return timetable is available for her.