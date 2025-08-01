For the very first time since this year’s All In pay-per-view in Texas, Mercedes Mone will make her TV return on AEW Dynamite next week. The top AEW star may have come up short in winning the women’s world title at the bygone event, but she continues to be on a roll upon capturing yet another title at the inside scene.

Mone will appear on AEW Dynamite as an eight-time champion. Just a night after successfully defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event, she main-evented Prime Time Wrestling’s All About The Moné event in Koslow, Poland, last weekend to capture the vacant PTW Women’s Championship, as well as Italian promotion BestYa Wrestling’s Women’s Championship.

The return of Mone on AEW Dynamite is significant as she wasn’t hurried back onto TV soon after digesting her first singles loss at All In. She is returning after another title win, a stat that will eventually protect her strong stature intact on AEW TV programming. This also means that Mone may not be done chasing the AEW women’s world championship.

Winning the TBS Title at last year’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, Mercedes Mone has already spent more than a year with the championship belt. At the latest All In Texas PPV show, she came up short against Toni Storm in the world title match. Speaking at her Mone Mag Newsletter ahead of her next AEW Dynamite appearance, she had the following to offer regarding the PPV,

“Walking into Globe Life Field for All In, there was a calmness in the locker room, like everyone just knew this night would be legendary. AEW has only been around for six years, but they pulled off their biggest event in North American wrestling history. Fans are still talking about it, and I’m still replaying it in my mind.”

AEW Dynamite August 6 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 6 episode takes place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and the currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

– The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Brodido (ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King) in the Semi-Final of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Number-One Contender’s Tournament

– “8 Belts Moné” Mercedes Moné returns