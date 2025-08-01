Saraya has always been outspoken on social media, especially over bad behaviors from people spreading negativity. If anyone crosses the line or shows her no respect, she doesn’t think twice to remind them of their nature. Recently, she had to deal with someone who criticized her dressing, and there’s no way that person could’ve bothered her with her choice.

One such negative wrestling fan took to Twitter and tagged Saraya after seeing photos of her, oozing oomph quotient, and asked her if she was going to stop dressing like a “w****,” saying, “@Saraya You goin to stop dressing like a wh0r3?”

The former AEW wrestler noticed what the hater had to say, and she simply responded by saying that she couldn’t care less about that person judging her. She simply said, “Nah” in reply.

As you can see, Saraya is more than confident about what she wears and won’t alter her choices for anything. This tough mindset comes as aftermath of a scary moment with a fan at a recent signing event, who tried to kiss her on the mouth without her permission. Another fan would then blame her teasing outfit for this entire incident.

Saraya has been busy with podcast and book release since leaving AEW

But Saraya is clearly someone who’d continue to stand up for herself as much as she needs. Apart from lighting up her feeds on social media in these outfits, the UK-born wrestler is looking forward to making a comeback to the squared circle at some point. WWE could be her landing destination, but it shouldn’t happen immediately.

During her time away from n-ring action since last year’s fall, Saraya has been involved in outside projects, such as launching her podcast. Plus, her book, “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” detailing her pro wrestling journey as well as personal life, was released in the spring, and it went on to become a best-seller.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saraya admitted that she had a tough time while capturing the life events into the memoir,

“It was a tough write. It can get quite dark in there. I’m glad that I got it out there. It’s a vulnerable thing, where I’m kind of putting my diary out there, you know? [A] Very strange feeling. I’m not a person to be open about my feelings very often. It took me two years to write this book.”