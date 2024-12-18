Christmas joys will surround this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is themed ahead of the merry season. The live episode already had a fresh championship match and Continental Classic Matches announced earlier. Plus, new matches and segments have been announced.

The updated lineup for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash 2025 will feature a tag team match that will take forward Hook’s feud with The Patriarchy. As such, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata will be facing Christian Cage & Nick Wayne in this match, tonight. The match was announced through the AEW President’s official X handle.

FTR will not appear, live in Washington, D.C. for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash tapings but they will be appearing in a promo from their hometown, live via satellite. AEW has announced that we’ll hear from Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler on the show via video from their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. They will address the closing angle from last Saturday’s episode of Collision where they were almost kidnapped by Jon Moxley’s Death Riders faction.

“@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR are home recovering after they were attacked Saturday by @JonMoxley and Death Riders,” The official Twitter account of AEW noted. “We’ll hear from FTR, from their hometown, Asheville, NC, TOMORROW NIGHT!”

It appears that FTR will appear, live, next on AEW Dynamite that will air a special Fight for the Fallen edition to be simulcast live on Max from Ashville in the first week of January to continue their beef with Death Riders. Meanwhile, in a trios match Riders’ Moxley, PAC & Wheeler Yuta will be facing Hangman Page, Orange Cassidy & Jay White.

AEW Dynamite December 18 episode match card

AEW Dynamite December 18 episode takes place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the Holiday Bash edition goes as follows,

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Anna Jay

– Jon Moxley, PAC & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page, Orange Cassidy & Jay White

– Continental Classic Gold League match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

– Continental Classic Blue League match: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

– Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

– MJF will appear live

– We’ll hear from FTR from Asheville, North Carolina