The lineup for the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view show continues to get stacked via the happenings from this week’s episode of Collision which was a Winter is Coming themed episode.

During the December 14 AEW Collision: Winter is Coming episode, two new championship matches were announced for AEW Worlds End 2024. In one of the matches, Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s title against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight. In the other confirmed match, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International title against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Mariah’s next title defense was announced in a backstage segment in the first hour of Collision. Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Tony Schiavone for a brief interview which was crashed by the “new” Toni Storm. Praised by the former AEW Women’s Champion and legendary commentator, Rosa said that her father will be with her in spirit when she squares off against “The Glamour”. Thus, the title match for AEW Worlds End 2024 was confirmed.

This past Wednesday, in the final moments of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition, Toni Storm returned to AEW TV after Mariah May’s successful Women’s World title defense over Mina Shirakawa. Her old music hit the arena and she came out dressed in her original ring gear. Thunder Rosa was sitting at ringside holding a poster which first led her into the title picture ahead of AEW Worlds End 2024.

Originally, many believed that Toni Storm could be up for the next title match against May upon her return to AEW programming. However, the rematch between the two could be saved for next year’s Grand Slam PPV show and henceforth, Rosa will get the title shot at AEW Worlds End 2024.

“So Thunder Rosa, go and yell shut whatever batshit crazy bullshit you want to do. Name a time, name the place, and I will end your life, too. To anyone in AEW or any other company, you all have the same dream. But there is only one reality,” May previously stated to Rosa regarding her reserved title shot at AEW Worlds End 2024. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view takes place at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida and it will face stiff competition from a WWE Live Event set to emanate from the Kia Center in the same city. The currently set match card for the AEW PPV show is given below:

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page, Jay White & Orange Cassidy in a four-way match

– AEW Continental Classic semifinals & finals

– MJF defends his Dynamite diamond ring against Adam Cole

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for AEW International Title

– Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for AEW Women’s Title