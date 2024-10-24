A former Combat Zone Wrestling star will be back in action on AEW Dynamite programming within two weeks from now. Per the confirmations received from the latest episode of AEW’s flagship programming, Jamie Hayter will face the returning Penelope Ford on the November 6 episode.

In the bygone Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite on October 8, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford.

Hayter was in the driver’s seat in that match until Ford made her return on AEW Dynamite by hitting Hayter with a chair and costing her that number-one contender’s match. After the distraction, Saraya and Cameron had a miscommunication which allowed Nightingale to capitalize with a powerbomb. Nightingale then drove Saraya through a table with a Samoan Drop for the pinfall win.

Before the Title Tuesday appearance, Ford has been sidelined from AEW TV due to an undisclosed injury for over a year. She last wrestled for DDT in February 2023 while her last match on AEW Dynamite came in October 2022. Ford and Kip Sabian have admitted to their miscarriage last year. Furthermore, Ford had to undergo emergency surgery to fix a fibroid.

AEW Dynamite: Jamie Hayter returned in August for a feud with Saraya

Hayter herself made her own return to AEW in August after missing more than a year with an injury situation. It happened at the All In 2024 PPV kick-off show where she thwarted the home-country star Saraya and her family off the ring.

Then on the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite from Champagne, Illinois, Hayter returned to the ring for the first time in 15 months to compete in a singles match against Harley Cameron. A few weeks later, she also defeated Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules Match.

AEW Dynamite November 6 episode takes place at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, North Hampshire. For the time being, Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford remains the only match to be announced for that night. Further match matches on the cars should be revealed on next week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite.