AEW Dynamite brings the fallouts of the All In pay-per-view event, this week that will also set up some matches for All Out 2024 set within two weeks from now. Two new world champions from the men’s and women’s roster will be there on the weekly show to kick things off in style.

At All In, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland at AEW All In to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship while Mariah May also defeated Toni Storm to become the new Women’s World Champion. Now, both the champions have been announced to make appearances on AEW Dynamite to kick off their title reign.

For May, she’s on top of the world by winning the gold from her mentor at All In and she will throw a championship celebration on AEW Dynamite to make things memorable. As for Bryan, this will be the beginning of the end of his professional wrestling career. He’s not working under a bound AEW contract and this championship reign is likely to serve his final days as a full-time wrestler.

Saraya is ready to confront Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite upon the return of the former women’s world champion at All In, this past weekend. Frustrated about not competing in a match at All In, Saraya was out for a promo, a segment that was interrupted by Hayter.

Saraya managed to escape any sort of physical contact with the returnee who took out Saraya’s mother, cohort Harley Cameron, and multiple others during this comeback segment. Now, Hayter has also been booked to compete in a match on AEW Dynamite against Cameron in what will mark her first match since last year’s Double or Nothing on May 28 where she lost the AEW women’s title to Toni Storm.

We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland who lost the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson at All In. Plus, another former world champion Adam Page will be seen in a match against Japanese talent, Tomohiri Ishii.

AEW Dynamite August 28 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 28 episode goes down at the State Farm Center in Champagne, Illinois and the stacked match for the post-PPV edition goes as follows,

– New AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson addresses his wrestling future

– Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

– Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii

– Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

– Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, Big Bill and Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, Hook, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly

– We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland

– Mariah May Championship Celebration