AEW Grand Slam 2024 which has become an annual themed edition of Dynamite in late summer, is scheduled for next month. The show has previously been confirmed to return from the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fourth consecutive occasion and we now have an update regarding the planned headlining match of the night featuring a world title match.

The main event of the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view event saw Bryan Danielson defeating Swerve Strickland to win the AEW World Title at the Wembley Stadium in London, England for the very first time in his career. Now, it appears that he will go through his first title defense at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode of Dynamite in about a month.

AEW All In 2026 And Forbidden Door 2025 Confirmed From United Kingdom

There have been speculations over a title rematch over the title with Strickland at AEW Grand Slam 2024. But it appears another top babyface star of the AEW roster will be coming for the title as PWInsider reveals that Darby Allin will challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW world title in the main event of the episode set for September 25, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Darby Allin won a battle royal to earn a title shot

As seen on the July 26 episode of AEW Rampage, Allin won the Royal Rampage battle royale and thereby earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 Dynamite episode. Allin last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club to win the Royal Rampage in what marked the second consecutive win in this particular match.

The match at AEW Grand Slam 2024 is yet to be officially announced on AEW’s part but this could be the reason that Allin came up short in a Coffin Match for the TNT Championship at All In against Jack Perry. Meanwhile, Christian Cage is also in the line for a championship match after winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, this past weekend.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 will fall under Bryan Danielson’s last few days in the company as a full-time performer as announced previously. Appearing on the media scrum after All In, he mentioned how the UK PPV ended up being the most memorable moment of his career as his family was present to witness his title win.