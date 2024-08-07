Building things up for the annual All In PPV show, AEW Dynamite will deliver another packed edition, next week which will have the former world champion MJF in action. Also in a first-time-ever matchup, the current challenger for the AEW World Heavyweight Title Bryan Danielson will square off against veteran Jeff Jarrett where a WWE Hall of Famer will be at ringside.

As confirmed earlier, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be a special guest standing at ringside for this match on AEW Dynamite. This marks Steamboat’s first AEW appearance since the AEW Revolution PPV in March. Making a one-off appearance on that night, Ricky was appointed to be the timekeeper for legendary Sting’s last match, where he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championships.

There’s no update on the reason behind Ricky’s latest upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite where Bryan Danielson will be going through the final hurray of his full-time professional wrestling career. This year marks the last time that he will be seen in a regular stint on AEW programming.

Hence, Bryan is hell-bent on capturing the AEW World Title from Swerve Strickland at All In later this month. The capacity in this match has also been raised after Bryan decided to put his career on the line, last week in a promo session on AEW Dynamite.

The current number-one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Mariah May will also be in action on the show. The Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament winner will compete against Viva Van on AEW Dynamite before she heads on to facing the women’s world champion Toni Storm at All In for the title.

AEW Dynamite August 7 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 7 episode will take place at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As of this writing, four matches have been announced for the weekly show as given below,

– No DQ match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett (Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to be the special guest at ringside)

– AEW American title eliminator: MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

– Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith (“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho will be on commentary)

– Mariah May vs. Viva Van