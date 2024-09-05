Mariah May was scheduled to defend her Women’s World title on this week’s AEW Dynamite for the very first time since winning it a week ago and she was successful in retaining her top position by defeating her opponent via a clean pin-fall win.

As seen on AEW Dynamite, Mariah May went up against a strong opponent in Nyla Rose and she started by slapping her opponent in the face which caused her to receive more beatings from her.

Rose picked up May to attempt a Death Valley Driver, but May was able to escape. Rose connected with a crossbody and mocked the champion who was able to come back with a dropkick. “The Glamour” further connected with a big elbow strike to her opponent, but Rose countered with a German suplex and a clothesline.

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May defeats Nyla Rose for her title

May further digested a powerslam and wanted to have a time-off in this match on AEW Dynamite by grabbing referee Aubrey Edwards’ leg. Rose wanted to charge on her but she was sent crashing onto the steps. Rose was able to beat the count of 10, but just after returning to the ring May hit her with another running knee, and then followed up with the Storm Zero for the win.

Thus, AEW Dynamite marked the first-ever successful title defense in Mariah May’s career in All Elite Wrestling. After the match, she celebrated with her championship in the ring to end the segment. As of this writing, May is not scheduled to defend her AEW Women’s Championship at All Out PPV, this weekend.

On August 25, in the second match of the United Kingdom PPV All In, Mariah May defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of her hometown crowd. Thus, May started her first title reign in All Elite Wrestling since debuting for the company in December of last year.

Upon her arrival on AEW Dynamite, she was inserted into the personal saga with Storm inspired by “All About Eve” and “Sunset Boulevard” flicks. Then May betrayed her mentor last month after winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her this title shot at AEW All In 2024.